Wyatt Walker: Inks deal with Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City has signed Wyatt Walker to a G League contract.
Despite being selected by the Oklahoma City Blue in the first round of the G League draft, Walker was unable to survive roster cuts. He didn't make an appearance in his first game with the club Sunday and isn't guaranteed to see big minutes with the club on a nightly basis.
