Wyatt Walker: Logs four minutes Saturday
Walker was held scoreless over four minutes in Saturday's loss to Agua Caliente.
Walker did not attempt a shot or collect any peripheral stats. It was only the second time this season in which the undrafted rookie has appeared in a game. In his other contest, Walker played only two minutes.
