Wyatt Walker: Waived by Salt Lake City
The Stars have waived Walker.
Walker appeared in just two games for Salt Lake City all season, so the move doesn't really change much in regards to the rotation. If he goes unclaimed through waivers, Walker will be available for all clubs to pick up.
