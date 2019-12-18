Wyatt Walker: Yet to play this season
Walker has yet to see court time for Salt Lake City this season.
The rookie was drafted by the Oklahoma City Blues with the 25th pick in the 2019 G League Draft before being signed by Salt Lake City in November. He has yet to make his G League debut, registering a DNP-coach's decision in each contest for which he has been active this season.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...