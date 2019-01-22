Xavier Johnson: Near tallies double-doublely

Johnson registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the win Monday over the Wolves.

Johnson got the start at power forward with the likes of Kostas Antetokounmpo and CJ Leslie both unavailable to play, filling in nicely while Ray Spalding slid down to center. The end result saw Johnson score near his season high, and also far exceed his season average in rebounds (5.8). So long as the Legends continue to miss their depth at forward, expect Johnson to see enough minutes to put together some robust stat lines.