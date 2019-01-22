Xavier Johnson: Near tallies double-doublely
Johnson registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the win Monday over the Wolves.
Johnson got the start at power forward with the likes of Kostas Antetokounmpo and CJ Leslie both unavailable to play, filling in nicely while Ray Spalding slid down to center. The end result saw Johnson score near his season high, and also far exceed his season average in rebounds (5.8). So long as the Legends continue to miss their depth at forward, expect Johnson to see enough minutes to put together some robust stat lines.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.