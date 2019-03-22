Xavier Johnson: Nearly perfect from field
Johnson piled on 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 121-117 loss Tuesday to Austin.
Johnson has seen a bit more minutes as of late, and he was able to capitalize Tuesday with an outstanding performance considering he's averaging 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 44 games this season. Just a 53.4 percent free throw shooter, Johnson's inability to connect from the charity stripe could be a noteworthy struggle if he continues to see more minutes.
