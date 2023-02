Moon finished with 44 points (18-31 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moon exploded offensively for Ontario, putting up his first 40-point performance of the season on a very efficient clip. However, his offensive heroics weren't enough to secure the victory against South Bay. Expect the 28-year-old to continue to play at a high level as one of the leading scorers for Ontario.