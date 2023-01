Moon finished with 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 147-105 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Moon played a key role in helping Ontario secure the victory, leading the team in points while also showcasing his playmaking ability finishing with double-digit assists. Expect Moon to continue to play at a high level as one of Ontario's best two-way threats.