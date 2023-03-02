Moon was signed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moon signed a two-way contract with the Clippers late last season and appeared in 10 games with the team before being waived in October. However, the 28-year-old guard has been lighting up with the Clippers' G League affiliate, averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 31.7 minutes. Although he may suit up for a few games with the Clippers this season, it's unlikely he sees much playing time with a handful of backcourt options firmly ahead of him on the depth chart.