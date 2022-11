Moon finished with 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-128 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After appearing in only 10 games for Los Angeles last season, the Clippers decided to waive him at the beginning of October. However, Moon has shown that he's still capable of playing at a high level leading Ontario in scoring while also opposing his will on the defensive side of the ball.