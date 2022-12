Moon finished with 27 points (12-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Once again, Moon stepped up to the plate showcasing his scoring ability by leading the team in points which helped secure the victory for Ontario. Even though he was somewhat inefficient from the field, he made up for it with his playmaking ability.