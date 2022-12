Moon finished with 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Moon exploded for a season-high 30 points which helped propel the Clippers to their second consecutive win over Oklahoma City. Even though he shot poorly from three, Moon was able to have his way in the mid-range area. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main guards for Ontario.