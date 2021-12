Moon posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, a rebound, a steal and a block across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

Moon was one of four Agua Caliente players that scored in double digits and also paced the team in assists, so he had an excellent game considering he was coming off the bench. The former Morehead State product is averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds on the season.