Moon posted 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Moon couldn't miss Saturday, burying a staggering six triples in 24 minutes of action to finish with 26 points, the most by any Clipper. After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Moon's performance could garner some interest from a team, however, it's likely Moon will end up in the G League considering he's 28 and has only logged 14 NBA games in his career.