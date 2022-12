Moon finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 131-95 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moon showcased his full offensive arsenal against South Bay finishing as the leading scorer while also being a force on the defensive end finishing with two steals and two blocks. Even though Ontario suffered one of their worst losses of the season, expect them to bounce back with Moon leading the charge.