Moon finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Moon played a pivotal role in carrying the offensive load for the Clippers, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also shooting very efficiently from the field. The 27-year-old is having a very solid season for Ontario, averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 27.6 minutes per night.