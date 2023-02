Moon finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, six rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Moon showcased his full offensive arsenal against Santa Cruz, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in assists. He also showcased his defensive ability by being active in the passing lanes. However, his two-way ability wasn't enough to lead the team to victory.