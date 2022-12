Moon finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Moon was one of the keys to Ontario's victory as a scorer and defender being active in the passing lanes with two steals. Moon has been very consistent for this Ontario team this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.