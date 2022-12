Moon finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists., two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Maine Celtics.

Besides being a scoring threat, Moon showcased his playmaking abilities leading the team in assists which were one of the keys to Ontario's victory. The 27-year-old has been very solid for Ontario this season, averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 28.4 minutes per night.