Moon finished with 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 victory over the G League Ignite.

Besides being an offensive weapon for Ontario, Moon showcased his defensive ability against the Ignite, leading the team in steals and blocks. However, he had trouble protecting the ball leading the guards in turnovers. Expect Moon to continue to play at a high level as one of the main two-way threats for the Clippers.