Moon finished with 34 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Even though Brandon Boston was the star of the show for Ontario, Moon played a pivotal role in securing the victory for Ontario finishing as the second-leading scorer on a very efficient clip. He also showcased his defensive prowess by leading the team in steals.