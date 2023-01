Moon finished with 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in 42 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Moon played a key role in helping Ontario come home with the win, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also showcasing his playmaking skills leading the team in assists. Expect Moon to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.