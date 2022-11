Moon finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 win against the South Bay Lakers.

Moon did a little bit of everything on Saturday by being a force on the offensive end while showcasing his skills on the defensive end leading the team in steals. Expect Moon to continue to play at a high level as one of the main options for Ontario.