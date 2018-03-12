Munford amassed 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Saturday's 124-103 loss to the visiting Westchester Knicks.

The G League's fourth leading scorer had a decent game, dropping in 18 points and adding many other statistical contributions. Since scoring 13 points on Jan. 5, Munford has actually seen his scoring decline, as he is averaging 18.7 points during that span. The 25-year-old is still averaging 22.6 points though, along with 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds which makes him a valuable fantasy commodity.