Xavier Munford: 18 and 6 in loss
Munford amassed 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Saturday's 124-103 loss to the visiting Westchester Knicks.
The G League's fourth leading scorer had a decent game, dropping in 18 points and adding many other statistical contributions. Since scoring 13 points on Jan. 5, Munford has actually seen his scoring decline, as he is averaging 18.7 points during that span. The 25-year-old is still averaging 22.6 points though, along with 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds which makes him a valuable fantasy commodity.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...