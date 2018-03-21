Munford finished with 31 points (11-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block during Monday's 121-107 loss at Fort Wayne.

This was Munford's fifth time this year reaching the 30-point mark, as he was able to shoot an effective 57.1 percent from three-point range Monday. The former Rhode Island standout is currently the third leading scorer in the G League at 23.5 points per game this season.