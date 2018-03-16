Xavier Munford: Career high for G League team
Munford totaled 41 points (16-25 FG, 4-6 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals during the Herd's 118-111 win over the Red Claws Thursday.
The G League's third leading scorer had his best game of the season Thursday, recording a new career high while adding many other statistical contributions in the win. Munford is currently averaging a superb stat line with 23.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds across 30 games played with the Herd this year.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...