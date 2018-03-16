Munford totaled 41 points (16-25 FG, 4-6 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals during the Herd's 118-111 win over the Red Claws Thursday.

The G League's third leading scorer had his best game of the season Thursday, recording a new career high while adding many other statistical contributions in the win. Munford is currently averaging a superb stat line with 23.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds across 30 games played with the Herd this year.