Munford posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss Monday to Grand Rapids.

Munford has quietly asserted himself as one of the leading scorers on the Herd, posting 10 or more points in 11 of his 12 games this season. Nick Johnson's injury helped open the door for Munford, but even with his return it appears as if the veteran point guard will have control of the starting job for now.