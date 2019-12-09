Munford tallied 44 points (17-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.

Munford's field goals had failed to convert over the past two games, but he bounced back with a 73.9 percent conversion rate Saturday that led to his best scoring total of the season. The 27-year-old has been a key contributor in the G League this season, averaging 21.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.