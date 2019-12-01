Xavier Munford: Paces team in scoring
Munford recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 23 minutes in Friday's win against Westchester.
Munford saw the fewest minutes of any members of the starting five, but had the biggest impact on the scoreboard with 21 points. The 27-year-old has averaged 21.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over the first eight contests.
