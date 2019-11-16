Xavier Munford: Records double-double Friday
Munford tallied 16 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Friday's win against Long Island.
After averaging 32.5 points over the first two games of the season, Munford's total dropped significantly Friday with the addition of Jonah Bolden. However, the 27-year-old made up for his drop in scoring by recording 17 assists for his first double-double of the year. While the Blue Coats have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, Munford should still have a significant role even when he doesn't have a hot shooting hand.
