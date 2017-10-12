Xavier Munford: Released by Bucks
Munford was waived by the Bucks on Thursday
Munford was always a long shot to make the final roster and it certainly didn't help that he didn't see even a minute of preseason action. With limited opportunities to prove himself, Munford has now been waived and will likely head to the G-League with the hope of continuing his development. Munford could also opt to head overseas.
