Munford posted 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in the 111-109 loss to the Blue on Wednesday.

Munford played in his first game with the Herd since USA World Cup Qualifying and promptly led all scorers Wednesday. Munford has only played three games with the Herd to date, but he was a frequent source of production for the team in the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 24.4 points.