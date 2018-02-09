Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Continues hot streak
Rathan-Mayes recorded 23 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals during Thursday's loss to Delaware.
The former Florida State product attempted a career high number in shots Thursday as he continued his scoring streak in double-figures to 18 games. During the season, Rathan-Mayes is averaging an impressive 16.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, all career highs.
