Rathan-Mayes recorded 23 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals during Thursday's loss to Delaware.

The former Florida State product attempted a career high number in shots Thursday as he continued his scoring streak in double-figures to 18 games. During the season, Rathan-Mayes is averaging an impressive 16.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, all career highs.