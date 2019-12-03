Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Dealt to Agua Caliente
Rathan-Mayes was traded from the Texas Legends to the Agua Caliente Clippers in exchange for the returning rights to Demarcus Holland and a third-round pick in the 2020 G League Draft.
Rathan-Mayes has started five games in the G League this season and is averaging 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over that stretch. His last NBA appearance dates back to the 2017 season with Memphis, putting up 5.8 points and collecting 3.6 assists in five games.
