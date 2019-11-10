Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Inefficient in loss
Rathan-Mayes recorded eight points, six rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League loss to Memphis.
Rathan-Mayers was brutally inefficient, making just three of 15 field goals (two for nine from beyond the arc). The 25-year-old was minus-7 over 24 minutes.
More News
-
Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Solid outing in loss•
-
Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Plays over 40 minutes in loss•
-
Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Tallies first double-double of season•
-
Lakers' Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Tallies 11 points in SL quarterfinal win•
-
Lakers' Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Secures summer league invite•
-
Xavier Rathan-Mayes: 10-day contract set to expire•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.