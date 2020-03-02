Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Just four points in loss
Rathan-Mayes scored four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound, four assists and a block in Saturday's G League loss to South Bay.
Rathan-Mayes had another off game, only making two of 10 shots and none of six attempts from beyond the arc. He only scored four points on 1-of-7 shooting two games ago but will look to get back on track Tuesday against Stockton.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...