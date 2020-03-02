Rathan-Mayes scored four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound, four assists and a block in Saturday's G League loss to South Bay.

Rathan-Mayes had another off game, only making two of 10 shots and none of six attempts from beyond the arc. He only scored four points on 1-of-7 shooting two games ago but will look to get back on track Tuesday against Stockton.