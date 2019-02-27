Rathan-Mayes posted 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the Tuesday loss to Stockton.

Rathan-Mayes hasn't been eased into the rotation, as the shooting guard is already averaging 34 minutes per game through 16 contests, and is posting a robust 13.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds during that time. Expect Rathan-Mayes to continue operating in the starting lineup whether at shooting guard or even at times small forward.