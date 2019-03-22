Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Solid outing in loss
Rathan-Mayes registered 28 points (12-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in the 121-117 loss Tuesday to Austin.
Rathan-Mayes also registered seven turnovers and shot less than 50 percent from the field, so it's hard to appreciate the numbers at face value. In 24 games, the point guard is posting 13.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
