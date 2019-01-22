Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Tallies first double-double of season
Rathan-Mayes finished Monday's win with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Six turnovers certainly hurts Rathan-Mayes' performance, but it's hard to argue with the rest of the production as the 6-foot-4 combo guard exceeded his season averages in points (11.0), assists (4.6) and rebounds (4.2) despite playing out of position at small forward. In five games with the Legends this season, Rathan-Mayes has shown the same prowess in scoring as he did with Westchester last season (17.8 across 43 games), but he figures to be a major rotational piece for a depleted Texas depth chart.
