Xavier Silas: 10-day contract set to expire
Silas' 10-day contract will expire Friday and he will not be retained by the Celtics, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Silas signed a 10-day deal at the end of March, but ended up getting on the floor just once for the Celtics, notching two rebounds and a steal across seven minutes in Wednesday's tilt with the Raptors. It seems unlikely he'll field interest elsewhere with just a week left in the regular season, so Silas' next move will likely be looking to latch on somewhere this offseason ahead of training camps. In the corresponding move, the Celtics will sign Jonathan Gibson.
