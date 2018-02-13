Xavier Silas: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster
Silas will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.
The 30 year old former Sixer has been a a big-time scorer and sharpshooter for the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.9 made threes per game over 33 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.
