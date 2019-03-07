Silas posted 22 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 129-125 loss Sunday to the Vipers.

This was Silas' best game with Iowa to date, but the 31-year-old has only played in 17 games with the G League organization thanks to a lingering back injury. Averaging 24.2 minutes per game, Silas will continue to factor in offensively, but his minutes haven't been consistent enough to outweigh is lack of peripheral stats (2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists).