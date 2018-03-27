Silas will sign a 10-day contract to join the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Boston dealing with a number of injuries at the guard position, the addition of Silas will provide them with a little more depth. With the Northern Arizona Suns, Silas averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 32.7 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories