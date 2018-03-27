Xavier Silas: Signing 10-day contract with Celtics
Silas will sign a 10-day contract to join the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Boston dealing with a number of injuries at the guard position, the addition of Silas will provide them with a little more depth. With the Northern Arizona Suns, Silas averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 32.7 minutes.
