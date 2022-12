Sneed finished 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-91 loss to Sioux Falls.

Sneed finished second on the team ins coring while posting his fifth straight double digit scoring total. Sneed has averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 11 games this season.