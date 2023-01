Sneed notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 115-112 loss to Wisconsin.

Sneed impacted both ends of the floor while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring while tallying a team-high-tying assist total. Sneed has averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 11 regular-season contests.