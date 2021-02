Sneed posted 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Vipers.

Sneed has had fairly modest results on the scoreboard to begin the season, but he was productive in several areas Tuesday en route to a win over Rio Grande Valley. He's started six of the first eight games of the G League season and is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over 24.2 minutes per contest.