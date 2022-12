Sneed finished with 16 points (15-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-105 win over Capital City.

Sneed notched his third straight double-double since his return from a foot sprain on Tuesday, leading the team in rebounds during Sunday's victory. Sneed has averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in eight appearances this season.