Sneed posted 22 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.

Sneed led the Swarm in scoring while connecting on a game-high-tying mark from three in Monday's defeat. Sneed has averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 18 regular-season games.