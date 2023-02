Sneed tallied 30 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-122 win over Windy City.

Sneed led all Swarm players in scoring while leading the team in shots made from three in Sunday's victory. Sneed has averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 15 games.