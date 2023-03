Sneed posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Sneed led the Swarm in scoring, threes made and blocks in Thursday's loss, finishing as the only Greensboro player with 20 or more points. Sneed has averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 22 regular-season games.